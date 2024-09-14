U.S. Pearlescent Pigment Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape And Business Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. Pearlescent Pigment Manufacturers

Rising demand in the cosmetics sector is a major driver, with pearlescent pigments enhancing color, shine, and texture in a variety of products

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Pearlescent Pigment Market OverviewMarket Size and Forecast:- 2021 Value: $204.62 Million- 2023-2031 Forecast: $353.39 Million- CAGR: 5.7%Report Details:- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Base Year: 2021- Pages: 104- Key Segments: Application (Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others)Drivers of Growth:- Cosmetics and Personal Care: Rising demand in the cosmetics sector is a major driver, with pearlescent pigments enhancing color, shine, and texture in a variety of products.- Product Innovation: Ongoing innovation in pearlescent pigments is expected to create new market opportunities.Challenges:- Veganism Trends: Increasing preference for vegan products is reducing demand for natural pearlescent pigments, impacting market growth.Market Segmentation:- Others Segment: Dominated the market in 2021, with applications in paints, coatings, plastics, printing inks, and more.- Cosmetics and Personal Care Segment: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% from 2022 to 2031, driven by the demand for color and shine in beauty products.Leading Market Players:- BASF SE- ECKART GmbH- SUN CHEMICAL- IFC SOLUTIONS- KUNCAI AMERICAS- SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION- DIC CORPORATION- KP PIGMENTS- MERCK KGAA- Glitter Unique, LLC- SANDREAM SPECIALTIESStrategic Insights:Key players are focusing on new product launches, strategic collaborations, and regional expansions to enhance their market presence.Obtain Report Details:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.