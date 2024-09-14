Happy Onam 2024: Whatsapp Wishes, Messages, Gifs And Images To Share With Friends And Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India is the land of grand festivals. is one of these festivals celebrated mostly by the people of Kerala. This grand harvest festival commemorates the legendary King Mahabali's homecomingwith great enthusiasm.

According to the Hindu legends, after Indra is defeated by King Mahabali , the devas ultimately seek refuge in Vishnu, who agrees to restore Indra to power. To do so, Vishnu incarnates as a dwarf priest called Vamana and requests only three feet (steps) of land to build a fire-altar. Mahabali agrees. Vamana grows in size, and in three strides, encompasses all of the universe and beyond. The three worlds are restored to Indra, and Mahabali and the asuras are banished to the netherworld. However, witnessing Mahabali's love for his subjects, Vamana grants the king's sole wish to visit his kingdom once every year.

Onam is celebrated on Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, under Shravana Nakshatra. This year, the grand harvest festival falls on Sunday, September 15. Onam also marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar year – Kolla Varsham .

The event is filled with activities such as Pookalam (floral rangoli), the grand Onam Sadhya feast, and cultural dances.

Here are some heartfelt wishes, greetings and images to share with your friends and family to celebrate this vibrant harvest festival.



Wishing you and your family a joyous and prosperous Onam. May this festival bring happiness to your home

May this Onam bring you the joy of togetherness, the warmth of family, and the abundance of prosperity. Wishing you a festive and cheerful Onam filled with love and happiness!

Wishing you and your family a harvest of happiness and prosperity this Onam. Happy Onam!

May the bright colours and cheerful moments of Onam fill your heart with joy. Have a blessed Onam!

On this auspicious occasion of Onam, may the blessings of King Mahabali fill your life with endless joy, prosperity and good health. Happy Onam to you and your loved ones!

Wishing you a colorful Onam filled with the sweet aroma of flowers, the delicious taste of Onam Sadhya, and the warmth of family gatherings.

Let the spirit of Onam stay in your heart and bring you joy throughout the year. Have a wonderful Onam!” On this festive occasion of Onam, may your life be filled with abundance, happiness, and success

