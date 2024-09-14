Russia's Security Chief Meets North Korean Leader In Pyongyang

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sergei Shoigu, Russia's National Security Council Secretary, met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to Pyongyang.

According to Reuters, citing North Korean state media, both sides emphasized deepening relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.

During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on enhancing strategic dialogue and strengthening joint defense cooperation between the two nations.

Sergei Shoigu and Kim Jong Un also reviewed regional and international situations, underscoring the expansion of defense cooperation as outlined in an agreement signed in June.

Russia, a historical ally of North Korea, has strengthened its ties with Pyongyang following the deterioration of its relations with the West since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea on June 18. This was Putin's first trip to North Korea in 24 years.

Moscow and Pyongyang have been allies since the end of the Korean War (1950-1953), and this alliance has strengthened since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

In addition to North Korea, Iran has also supported Russia in the Ukraine conflict, supplying drones and military equipment, further solidifying its alliance with Moscow.

These growing relationships between Russia, North Korea, and Iran are seen as a collective effort to counter Western influence and provide military and strategic backing to Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

