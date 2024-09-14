Iran And Pakistan Deport More Than 350 Afghan Families In A Single Day

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The of Refugees and Repatriation stated that more than 350 Afghan families have been deported from Iran and Pakistan.

In a statement released on Saturday, September 14, the ministry said that over 350 families were deported from both countries in a single day and have now returned to Afghanistan.

The deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan has intensified recently, with Iranian authorities escalating the deportation of undocumented Afghan nationals by arresting and expelling them.

Recently, images have surfaced showing that selling bread to Afghan nationals has been banned in Kerman Province, Iran.

Meanwhile, some families who have returned from Pakistan say that the country's police confiscate all their belongings, leaving them to return to Afghanistan empty-handed.

At the same time, data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) shows that since August 2021, when the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, more than 600,000 Afghan citizens have fled to Pakistan.

In addition, Iranian officials, including Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the special representative for Afghanistan affairs, presented a new plan to address Afghan refugees in a meeting on September 4.

Meanwhile, Mojtaba Abdullahi, the governor of Alborz City in Iran, recently stated that in the past year, more than 50,000 Afghan refugees have been deported from this city alone.

The increasing deportations and restrictions against Afghan refugees highlight the growing tensions and challenges they face in neighboring countries. With mounting pressure, regional and international organizations must address the humanitarian needs of Afghan refugees and ensure their protection.

