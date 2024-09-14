RYBREVANT®▼ (Amivantamab) Plus Chemotherapy Show 49 Percent Overall Response Rate In Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Median duration of response reaches 7.4 months with combination in patients with aggressive form of disease1

New results show potential of amivantamab beyond lung cancer1

BEERSE, BELGIUM, Sept. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, today announced new data from the Phase 1b/2 OrigAMI-1 study, which showed amivantamab combined with chemotherapy (mFOLFOX6 [FOLFOX] or FOLFIRI) demonstrated promising rapid and durable antitumour activity in patients with RAS/BRAF wild-type (WT) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) who have not previously received anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) therapy.1 These data were presented in a mini-oral presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2024 Congress, taking place in Barcelona, Spain from 13-17 September.1

“OrigAMI-1 is the first study to show amivantamab plus chemotherapy may provide clinically meaningful benefits to patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who have not received any EGFR-targeted treatments as their first or second line of therapy,” said Filippo Pietrantonio, M.D., Medical Oncologist at Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori in Milan, Italy, and presenting author.*“Notably, we saw 21 percent of patients proceed to curative intent surgery, showing the promise of amivantamab in patients in this setting.”

In the study, patients receiving amivantamab plus chemotherapy were either in their first (26 percent) or second line (74 percent) of treatment for mCRC and had not been treated with specific anti-EGFR therapies.1 Patients receiving FOLFOX were oxaliplatin-naïve and patients receiving FOLFIRI were irinotecan-naïve.2 Response was assessed by the investigator per RECIST v1.1.2 † Forty-three patients were treated with amivantamab along with either FOLFOX (20 patients) or FOLFIRI (23 patients).1 The median follow-up period was 7.3 months for amivantamab plus FOLFOX and amivantamab plus FOLFIRI.1

Patients treated with amivantamab plus chemotherapy achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 49 percent (95 percent confidence interval [CI], 33-65), median duration of response of 7.4 months (95 percent CI, 5.6-not estimable [NE]) and median progression-free survival of 7.5 months (95 percent CI, 7.4‒NE).1 Disease control was observed in 88 percent of patients (95 percent CI, 75-96).1 Clinically meaningful intrahepatic antitumour activity was observed among patients with liver metastases treated with amivantamab plus chemotherapy, demonstrating a significant reduction in liver tumours (ORR of 53 percent, disease control rate of 93 percent).1 Notably, nine (21 percent) patients were able to proceed to curative intent surgery due to strong antitumour activity.1

“About 20 percent of patients have metastatic colorectal cancer when they are diagnosed and another 40 percent have recurrence of their cancer with metastases after initial treatment, making the need for new, targeted treatment options critical,” said Henar Hevia, Ph.D., Senior Director, EMEA Therapeutic Area Lead, Oncology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.“The latest results from the OrigAMI-1 study demonstrate the potential of this amivantamab-based combination regimen, with its multi-targeted mechanism of action, to address an important unmet need in metastatic colorectal cancer.”

The safety profile of amivantamab plus FOLFOX/FOLFIRI was manageable and consistent with each of the individual components, without any additive toxicity.1 No new safety signals were observed.1 The most frequent treatment-emergent adverse events were neutropenia, rash, stomatitis, infusion-related reactions (IRRs) and diarrhoea.1 All IRRs were Grade 1 or 2 and there were no Grade 3 or higher IRR events reported.1 Treatment-related discontinuations of amivantamab were 10 percent for amivantamab plus FOLFOX and nine percent for amivantamab plus FOLFIRI.1

“Confirmation that amivantamab has activity beyond lung cancer, given its unique multi-targeted approach in inhibiting EGFR and MET, is a potentially important step forward for patients with EGFR inhibitor-naïve metastatic colorectal cancer,” said Kiran Patel, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, Solid Tumors, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.“Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer globally, representing about 10 percent of all cancer cases and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Our commitment to advancing cancer care drives us to evaluate every possibility to improve patient outcomes, and these findings highlight the potential of amivantamab to help even more patients with cancer.”

Pivotal Phase 3 registration trials evaluating amivantamab-based regimens as first- and second-line treatment in colorectal cancer are planned.

About the OrigAMI-1 Study

OrigAMI-1 (NCT05379595 ) is an open-label Phase 1b/2 study assessing the efficacy and safety of amivantamab plus mFOLFOX6 or FOLFIRI in anti-EGFR-naïve RAS/BRAF WT mCRC.2 Eligible patients were WT for KRAS, NRAS and BRAF genes based on circulating tumour DNA testing.2 Additionally, patients were required to have no amplification of the ERBB2/HER2 gene. In the amivantamab and chemotherapy cohorts, patients were either treatment-naïve or had received at least one prior line in the metastatic setting (no EGFR inhibitor treatment).2 The primary endpoint of the combination cohorts was to characterise the safety and confirm the dose of amivantamab plus mFOLFOX6 or FOLFIRI.2 Response was assessed by the investigator per RECIST v1.1.2†

About Amivantamab

Amivantamab is a fully-human EGFR-MET bispecific antibody that acts by targeting tumours with activating and resistance EGFR mutations and MET mutations and amplifications, and by harnessing the immune system.3,4,5,6

The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorisation of amivantamab in the following indications:7



In combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations

As monotherapy, for treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, after failure of platinum-based therapy In combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed, for the treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions (ex19del) or L858R substitution mutations, after failure of prior therapy including an EGFR TKI

In February 2024, a Type II extension of indication application was submitted to the EMA based on the MARIPOSA study, for amivantamab in combination with lazertinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with common EGFR ex19del or L858R substitution mutations.8 In May 2024, an application for the extension of the amivantamab marketing authorisation was submitted seeking approval for the use of a subcutaneous (SC) formulation of amivantamab in combination with lazertinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR ex19del or L858R mutations, and for the use of SC amivantamab monotherapy in adult patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations after failure of platinum-based

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using amivantamab please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics .7

▼ In line with EMA regulations for new medicines, amivantamab is subject to additional monitoring.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide and the second most common cancer in Europe, with over 538,000 people diagnosed in 2022.10,11 While it predominantly affects older individuals, recent research suggests that colorectal cancer is now being diagnosed in adults under the age of 50 at record

Left-sided colorectal cancer, which represents approximately 65 percent of cases, often has distinct characteristics that influence treatment strategies.13 Around half of colorectal cancer patients have mutations in the RAS genes, with KRAS being the most common mutation.14,15 While tumours with normal RAS and BRAF genes generally respond better to EGFR inhibitors, those with RAS and BRAF mutations are associated with poorer outcomes.14,16,17,18

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at . Follow us at . Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Janssen-Cilag, S.A. and Janssen-Cilag International NV are Johnson & Johnson companies.

*Dr. Filippo Pietrantonio has provided consulting, advisory, and speaking services to Johnson & Johnson; he has not been paid for any media work.

†RECIST (version 1.1) refers to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors, which is a standard way to measure how well solid tumours respond to treatment and is based on whether tumours shrink, stay the same or get bigger.

