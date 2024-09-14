Algerian Incumbent President Officially Declared As Election Winner

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The Algerian Constitutional Court on Saturday declared that the incumbent president Abdelmadjid Tebboune won the presidential becoming eligible for a second term in office.

The court, in a statement, affirmed that the proportion of eligible voters who had cast their ballots in the September 7th polling stood at 46.10 percent.

The tribunal chief, Omar Belhadj, said in a statement that Tebboune garnered 84.30 percent of the ballots, counting the votes in his favor at some 7.9 million.

His contender, Abdelaali Hassani won 904.642 votes, followed by the Socialist, Youcef Aouchiche, 580, 642 votes.

Tebboune is due to take the oath for serving the second term in a parliament session within a week. (end)

