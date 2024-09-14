JD-U Releases Tejashwi Yadav’S Videos Praising Nitish Kumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) The JD-U on Saturday released two videos of Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Prasad Yadav where he is seen praising Chief Nitish Kumar.

On Friday, the RJD state president Jagadanand Singh released a of the Chief Minister in which he (Nitish Kumar) is seen requesting former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

JD-U national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan and Bihar Legislative Council member Neeraj Kumar released the videos of the LoP videos to counter RJD's claims.

In the videos, Tejashwi Yadav is seen acknowledging and praising the efforts of Nitish Kumar, which seems intended to highlight a contrast in the RJD's recent stance and rhetoric against the JD(U) leadership.

JD-U Spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar emphasised that Tejashwi Yadav himself acknowledged Nitish Kumar as 'not a leader who talks, but a leader who works'.

Kumar said that the manner in which RJD questions JD-U would be reciprocated with similar responses, indicating a tit-for-tat approach in the ongoing political exchanges between the two parties.

“If write anything on X, you will get an answer on X and if you release a video, we will also release a video. A key difference between the videos released by RJD and JD-U is that the RJD's video lacked audio, while ours has both audio and video. In JD-U's videos, Tejashwi Yadav is seen openly praising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” Kumar said.

JD-U national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan, while criticising RJD leaders, emphasised that for healthy political discourse, any claims should be backed with evidence.

He highlighted that the "truth of Bihar for the last 19 years" is that Nitish Kumar, as the leader of the alliance, has consistently received the people's mandate.

Ranjan asked RJD to acknowledge that in 2010, the RJD was "going into the abyss." He claimed that RJD was on the brink of collapse and only revived with JD-U's support.

“JD-U allied with RJD twice, but working with them was not compatible with Nitish Kumar's style of governance. JD-U has a long-standing partnership with the NDA and it is running smoothly,” Ranjan said.

He also criticised RJD's 15-year rule in Bihar, implying that it was characterised by poor governance and infrastructural decay, saying,“Everyone has seen whether the pit was in road or road was in pit to underline the state's dire condition during the period of RJD and now you can see the road of Bihar during the tenure of Nitish Kumar.”