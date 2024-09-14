Fastercapital Welcomes CRESTIF To Its Innovative Launchup Program For Startups

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FasterCapital is thrilled to announce the acceptance of CRESTIF, a startup founded by Chenge Ibrahim Franklin, into its LaunchUp Program. CRESTIF is a dynamic startup dedicated to democratizing new technologies through cutting-edge research and development to provide tailored and user-friendly solutions in complex sectors such as fintech, govtech, e-health, and edtech.



At CRESTIF, the team is on a mission to address critical societal challenges through their innovative as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions. By focusing on areas like mobility, govtech, e-health, and edtech, CRESTIF aims to revolutionize the way individuals and businesses interact with technology and access essential services. The company is based in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is currently raising $800K.



Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming CRESTIF into the program, stating, "We are excited to have CRESTIF join our diverse portfolio of startups. Their innovative approach to problem-solving and commitment to leveraging technology for social impact align perfectly with our vision at FasterCapital."



Founder Chenge Ibrahim Franklin shared his excitement about the collaboration with FasterCapital, saying, "Joining this Program is a significant milestone for CRESTIF, and we are confident that the expertise and support provided by FasterCapital will help us accelerate our growth and achieve our fundraising goals."



Through the LaunchUp Program, FasterCapital offers startups like CRESTIF comprehensive support, including mentorship, networking opportunities, and assistance in raising capital. By partnering with FasterCapital, CRESTIF is poised to scale its innovative solutions and make a lasting impact in the market.

