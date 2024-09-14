عربي


Draft State Budget For 2025 Submitted To Parliament

9/14/2024 9:16:05 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The draft state budget for 2025 has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The bill card indicates that the Verkhovna Rada received it on September 14 and submitted it to the parliamentary leadership for consideration, Ukrinform reports.

As Ukrinform reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft state budget for the next year.

UkrinForm

