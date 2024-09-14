Michael Douglas Visits Children's Space At Railway Station In Kyiv
9/14/2024 9:16:05 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) American actor Michael Douglas visited the Iron Land children's space at the Central Railway Station in Kyiv on September 13.
Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Tonight (September 13), you could see the actor walking through the country's main railway station, talking to passengers and sharing his impressions of our railway," the post reads.
In particular, Douglas talked to children at Iron Land.
The Ukrzaliznytsia team prepared a unique pin for the actor in the form of a blue and yellow train window.
Douglas said that he had dreamed of having a symbol of Ukraine for a long time.
