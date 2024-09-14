Azerbaijan's Deputy Defense Minister Attends 11Th Beijing Xiangshan Forum
9/14/2024 9:16:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum took place in the capital city
of the People's Republic of China, with a delegation led by
Agil Gurbanov , Deputy Minister of Defense of
Azerbaijan, participating in the event, Azernews
reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
During the visit, the delegation first paid respects at the
Embassy of Azerbaijan in China, where they honored the memory of
Great Leader Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers at his bust.
At the forum, attended by ministers and officials from over 100
countries and regional and international organizations, Gurbanov
met with Admiral Dong Jun , Minister of National
Defense of China. Gurbanov expressed his gratitude for the
invitation.
Additionally, Gurbanov held meetings with the head of the
Central Military Council's Department of Cooperation on Weapons,
Military Equipment, and Technology, as well as leaders from
companies within the State Defense Industrial Complex. Discussions
focused on the current state and future prospects of
military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.
