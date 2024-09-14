Azerbaijan's Deputy Defense Minister Attends 11Th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum took place in the capital city of the People's Republic of China, with a delegation led by Agil Gurbanov , Deputy of Defense of Azerbaijan, participating in the event, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the visit, the delegation first paid respects at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China, where they honored the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers at his bust.

At the forum, attended by ministers and officials from over 100 countries and regional and international organizations, Gurbanov met with Admiral Dong Jun , Minister of National Defense of China. Gurbanov expressed his gratitude for the invitation.

Additionally, Gurbanov held meetings with the head of the Central Military Council's Department of Cooperation on Weapons, Military Equipment, and Technology, as well as leaders from companies within the State Defense Industrial Complex. Discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.