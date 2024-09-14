Eagleview Captures High-Resolution Aerial Imagery And Data Of Hurricane Francine At Unmatched 1-Inch GSD, Supporting Immediate Recovery Efforts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-quality imagery and data are available to assist first responders, emergency planners, and organizations in recovery operations.

Rochester, NY, Sept. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, a leading provider of aerial imagery and geospatial technology, has activated its Disaster Response Program and captured 1-inch (2.5 cm) ground sampling distance (GSD) aerial imagery following the damage caused by Hurricane Francine. The storm impacted communities in southern Louisiana and will require recovery and rebuilding . EagleView's imagery and data will be accessible to commercial and government organizations to support and expedite response, recovery, and restoration efforts. Deploying the latest in aerial imagery innovation, EagleView's 1-inch GSD imagery delivers 9 times more pixel data than traditional 3-inch GSD imagery and up to 70 times more pixel data than commercially available satellite imagery. This industry-leading clarity provides unparalleled accuracy for critical decision-making in disaster recovery and beyond.

“Our 1-inch GSD imagery is unmatched in its clarity and level of detail, providing an invaluable resource to emergency management personnel, government agencies, energy providers, insurance companies, property managers and others in critical sectors involved in disaster response and recovery,” said EagleView CEO Piers Dormeyer.“We're excited to put this groundbreaking technology to work, helping those leading the recovery efforts enhance the speed and effectiveness of their operations. These teams deserve the most advanced tools available, and we're proud to support their response with our cutting-edge imagery.”

The 1-inch GSD imagery was captured as part of EagleView's Disaster Response Program (DRP), which has supported communities for more than 20 years. Traditionally, high-resolution imagery and data are captured for customers immediately following severe weather events. Due to Hurricane Francine's impact, EagleView is extending this offer beyond its usual customer base to assist more organizations in need.

If your organization needs access to Hurricane Francine imagery to support recovery efforts, please contact EagleView

Since the inception of the DRP, EagleView has quickly mobilized its fleet to capture detailed orthogonal (top-down, 90-degree angle) and oblique (side view, 40-50-degree angled) aerial imagery as soon as weather conditions allow. This imagery is used by a variety of commercial and government entities to efficiently assess the extent of damage, prioritize recovery efforts, and rebuild essential infrastructure. For existing customers with historical imagery, EagleView's data applications and change detection solutions can visualize building outlines and show where change has occurred as the result of damages, further streamlining post-disaster assessment and reducing response time.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that revolutionize how customers work. Known for its expansive imagery library, which covers 94 percent of the U.S. population, and more than 300 patents, EagleView offers cutting-edge software, imagery, and analytics across various industries, driving smarter decisions and faster recoveries.

