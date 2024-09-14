Ukraine Identifies Over 50 Russian Service Members Involved In Shelling Of Civilian Infrastructure - Kostin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian law enforcers identified 51 Russian service members involved in the shelling of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and notified them of suspicion, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

“As of today, 51 Russian service members have been notified of suspicion for indiscriminate shelling and bombing. Investigations regarding 21 individuals have been concluded, and the relevant indictment has been submitted to the court. 10 war criminals have been convicted,” Kostin said, Ukrinform reports, referring to the Telegram of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Kostin stressed that residential buildings, medical and educational institutions, and energy facilities came under Russian strikes.



The Prosecutor General said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 184,000 civilian objects have been destroyed or damaged. Among them are more than 3,400 educational institutions and more than 800 medical facilities. Furthermore, Russia has launched over 1,000 attacks on more than 200 energy facilities across all regions of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office is strengthening its cooperation with the International Criminal Court to investigate Russian attacks and identify those responsible. In total, the ICC has already issued four arrest warrants for representatives of the Russian command for massive attacks on Ukraine's civilian and critical infrastructure.

As reported by Ukrinform, law enforcement officers are investigating about 4,000 criminal cases of war crimes against Ukrainian children.



Photo: Andriy Kostin/Facebook