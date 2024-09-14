British Intelligence Shows Bridges Destroyed By Ukrainian Army In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The British intelligence has published pictures showing bridges over the Seim River destroyed during Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region.

“Ukraine continues to hamper Russian logistics in the Kursk region in a series of strikes which destroyed road and pontoon bridges over the Seym river,” the UK of Defense wrote on the social X .

The shared pictures were taken in mid- and late August.

As Ukrinform reported, the offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Russia's Kursk region began on August 6, 2024.

By late August, the Defense Forces took control of 100 settlements and captured about 600 Russian soldiers during the creation of a security zone in the Kursk region.