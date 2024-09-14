Religious Divide Deepens In 2024 U.S. Presidential Race

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 U.S. presidential election reveals a stark religious divide, with faith affiliations playing a crucial role in shaping voter preferences.



A comprehensive Pew Research Center survey conducted from August 26 to September 2, 2024, provides detailed insights into this phenomenon.

Trump's Religious Strongholds

White evangelical Protestants remain Trump's most loyal supporters, with 82% backing the former president. This group has consistently supported candidates in recent elections.



White Catholics show strong support for at 61%, reflecting a shift towards Republicans among this traditionally swing voter bloc.



White nonevangelical Protestants favor Trump by 58%, maintaining their historical lean towards Republican candidates.





Harris's Diverse Coalition

Black Protestants overwhelmingly support Harris at 86%, continuing their long-standing allegiance to Democratic candidates.



Atheists and agnostics strongly back Harris, with 85% and 78% support respectively, reflecting the growing importance of the religiously unaffiliated vote.



Hispanic Catholics and Jewish voters both support Harris at 65%, showcasing the diversity of her religious coalition.

Church Attendance Factor

Among White evangelicals, regular churchgoers (attending at least once or twice a month) show higher support for Trump compared to less frequent attendees.



White Catholics display a similar pattern, with more frequent Mass attendees leaning more towards Trump.



Interestingly, non-evangelical White Protestants buck this trend, with regular churchgoers showing less support for Trump than infrequent attendees.



Black Protestant support for Harris remains constant regardless of church attendance frequency.

Key Issues Across Religious Lines

The economy emerges as a universally important issue, with at least 60% of voters in every religious group citing it as very important.



Immigration is a top concern for 79% of White evangelicals and 72% of White Catholics, higher than any other religious group.



Abortion is rated as very important by 77% of atheists, reflecting the group's strong support for legal abortion.



Other critical issues include healthcare, Supreme Court appointments, and foreign policy, with at least half of voters in most religious groups rating them as very important.



This religious divide in voting preferences reflects broader partisan trends. White evangelicals and Catholics tend to align with Republicans, while atheists, agnostics, Black Protestants, and Jewish voters lean toward Democrats.



As the campaign intensifies, these religious affiliations will likely continue to shape voter behavior and campaign strategies.







