Zimbabwe Follows Namibia’S Lead: Elephant Culling Amid Drought Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Zimbabwe has announced plans to cull 200 elephants, becoming the second African country after Namibia to take such measures in response to severe drought. The decision aims to address food shortages and manage the growing elephant population.



Zimbabwe's Environment stated that the country has "more elephants than it needs." The nation is home to an estimated 100,000 elephants, second only to Botswana's population.



The culling will take place in Hwange National Park, which currently hosts 65,000 elephants-four times its intended capacity. This marks Zimbabwe's first elephant cull since 1988.



Namibia recently began culling over 700 wild animals, including 83 elephants, to combat its worst drought in decades. Both countries have declared states of emergency due to the ongoing drought.







The culling serves dual purposes: providing food for hungry communities and alleviating pressure on scarce water resources. However, the decision has sparked debate among conservationists and animal rights groups.



Critics argue that culling could harm tourism, a vital industry for these countries. They advocate for more sustainable solutions that don't negatively impact wildlife-based tourism.



Supporters of the cull, including some conservationists, point out the damage overpopulation of elephants can cause to ecosystems and other species. They argue for balanced management of wildlife populations.



The World Wildlife Fund estimates that only 415,000 elephants remain in Africa, down from over 3 million at the start of the 20th century. This drastic decline highlights the complex challenges of wildlife conservation.



The situation underscores the difficult balance between immediate human needs and long-term conservation efforts.



It also reflects the growing impact of climate change on both wildlife and human populations in Africa.



As the drought continues to affect southern Africa, more countries may face similar difficult decisions.



The international community watches closely as these nations navigate the complex interplay of conservation, climate change, and human welfare.







MENAFN14092024007421016031ID1108673419