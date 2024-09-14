(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Swiss luxury watch is seeing a prolonged downturn in the secondary due to economic uncertainties and shifting consumer behaviors.



In recent months, luxury Swiss watch prices dropped by more than 2%. Overall market performance decreased by nearly 10% over the past year. Even prestigious brands experienced significant price drops in the secondary market.



Some top-tier watches now trade at lower premiums above retail compared to earlier in the year. This reduction in market speculation may help alleviate primary market demand pressures.



Waiting times for specific models have shortened, indicating a decline in speculative purchases.



The secondary market struggles with inventory oversupply and reduced absorption rates. Age of inventory for prominent brands has increased notably, suggesting longer selling times. Recent sales updates from major industry players indicate ongoing challenges.







China's economic slowdown has particularly impacted the luxury watch sector. Swiss watch exports to China fell by over 20% in the first half of the year. This decline stems from a crisis in the property sector and high youth unemployment rates.



Despite these challenges, the global luxury watch market is expected to grow in the coming years.



Projections suggest an increase of several billion dollars by 2027. This growth is driven by consumer preferences for premium, high-quality watches as status symbols.

Luxury Watch Market Navigates Turbulent Waters

The industry is adapting to technological advancements. Traditional watchmakers are exploring connected watches with improved features.



This innovation aims to compete with the growing smartwatch market and attract younger consumers.



Luxury brands are leveraging major events for exposure. One prominent Swiss brand, as the official timekeeper of a major international sporting event, is using this platform to showcase its precision and excellence.



The current market situation calls for cautious approaches from buyers and retailers. Value retention for consumers may be less favorable in the short term.



However, the industry's resilience and adaptation to changing trends suggest potential for future recovery.

