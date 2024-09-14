(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian fintech giant StoneCo is making waves in the sector by hiring and to sell its software unit, Linx.



This move comes less than three years after StoneC acquired Linx for R$6.7 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2020.



StoneCo's decision to divest Linx signals a potential shift in strategy. The company aims to refocus on its core fintech operations.



This change could be a response to the evolving Brazilian payments landscape, particularly with the introduction of PIX. Despite the potential sale, StoneCo intends to maintain a partnership with Linx.



This suggests the company still values the synergies between its payments business and Linx's software solutions. The sale is not urgent, with StoneCo seeking a price close to its original investment.



StoneCo has shown impressive growth in recent years. Its Brazilian Total Payment Volume market share nearly tripled from 4% in 2017 to 11.20% in 2022.







The company's client base has also expanded significantly, reaching 2.818 million active clients in 2023.



However, StoneCo faces challenges. The stock has experienced volatility, with a 77% decline over the past three years. This volatility highlights the risks in the rapidly changing fintech sector.

StoneCo's Strategic Shift: Selling Linx and Refocusing on Core Fintech Business

The potential Linx sale occurs as StoneCo works on a comeback story. The company reported strong growth in Q2 2024, with a 30% year-over-year increase in its MSMB payments client base.



StoneCo's total revenue and income rose to R$3.2 billion ($590 million), up 8.5% year-over-year.



Analyst sentiment towards StoneCo remains cautiously optimistic. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with eight buy ratings and one hold rating. This mixed outlook reflects the company's potential and the sector's inherent risks.



StoneCo's journey illustrates the dynamic nature of Brazil's fintech market. As the sector evolves, companies must adapt their strategies to maintain growth and profitability.



The outcome of this potential sale could significantly impact StoneCo's future trajectory in the competitive Brazilian fintech landscape.

MENAFN14092024007421016031ID1108673417