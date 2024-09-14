Multiplan’S Golden Lake: Porto Alegre’S First Private Neighborhood Expands

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Porto Alegre, Brazil, known for its affluence and high crime rates, Multiplan (MULT3) is pioneering the development of Golden Lake, the city's inaugural private neighborhood.



The company recently announced Lake Eyre, the project's second phase. This expansion builds on the success of the initial Lake Victoria phase.



Lake Eyre will feature two residential towers with 127 apartments. These units range from 127 to 186 square meters, with five penthouses up to 326 square meters.



The total private area will be 19,600 square meters. Multiplan expects to invest around R$250 ($45) million in Lake Eyre.







The projected Gross Sales Value is approximately R$350 million. Construction should begin in June 2025, with completion slated for March 2028.



Golden Lake's centerpiece is Main Lake, a navigable body of water surrounded by natural beauty.



Residents will enjoy exclusive amenities like a private beach at the Beach Club. The Wellness Center will offer an indoor heated pool, spa, saunas, and fitness facilities.



The neighborhood's common areas are progressing rapidly. Multiplan has moved up the completion date to December 2025. Main Lake and the Golden Park tennis courts are already finished and open for use.



Combined, Lake Victoria and Lake Eyre will offer 221 units across 54,000 square meters of private space. The total Gross Sales Value for both phases is estimated at R$910 million.



Golden Lake represents a new concept in urban living for Porto Alegre. It combines luxury, privacy, and natural beauty with the convenience of city life.



The project's location near BarraShoppingSul and the Guaíba riverfront adds to its appeal.



As Brazil's real estate market evolves, developments like Golden Lake cater to growing demand for exclusive, amenity-rich communities.



Multiplan's investment reflects confidence in Porto Alegre's luxury housing sector.

MENAFN14092024007421016031ID1108673416