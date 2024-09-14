Iran Says New Research Satellite Launched Into Orbit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iran on Saturday blasted a new research satellite into orbit, state said, in the latest such development for an aerospace programme that has long faced Western criticism.

"The Chamran-1 research satellite was successfully launched and put into orbit by the Ghaem-100 carrier," state television said.

The satellite, which weighs around 60 kilograms (132 pounds), is designed to test hardware and software systems for orbital manoeuvre technology, the TV report said.

The device was designed and built by Iranian Industries affiliated with the defence ministry, state TV said.

Western governments including the United States have repeatedly warned Iran against such launches, saying the same technology can be used for ballistic missiles, including ones designed to deliver a nuclear warhead.

Iran has countered that it is not seeking nuclear weapons and that its satellite and rocket launches are for civil or defence purposes only.

The Ghaem-100 rocket which carried the latest satellite is manufactured by the aerospace organisation of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, an arm of the military.

The carrier is the country's first three-stage solid-fuel satellite launcher, and official media reported its use in January to send a satellite for the first time into an orbit above 500 kilometres (310 miles).

Iran has for years been advancing its aerospace activities, insisting they are peaceful and in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

