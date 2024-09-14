Disgruntled Veteran E.P. Jayarajan Meets Kerala CM Vijayan In Delhi, Stays Mum On Discussions

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 (IANS) The much-awaited meeting between Kerala Chief Pinarayi Vijayan and disgruntled CPI-M veteran E.P Jayarajan took place on Saturday in the national capital, where both had come to pay their last respects to late party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

However, Jayarajan did not disclose anything to the about what had transpired at the meeting at the Kerala House.

The veteran leader had been upset with his party ever since it was on the cards that he would be replaced as convener of the ruling Left Front in the state. On August 31, when it was imminent that he would be removed, he put in his papers and since then, has stayed away from all party meetings and stayed silent.

Concealing his displeasure at the way he was treated, Jayarajan told the media that he had come to pay his respects to Yechury and it would be better if the media remained on that topic and nothing else.

"I don't think I need to tell you what we discussed," he said.

Jayarajan is always known for opening up his mind and in the past, his statements have put not just him, but his party, in a spot. One statement which speeded up his exit as convener was on the Lok Sabha polling day ( April 26) in Kerala, he, soon after casting his vote, said veteran BJP leader Prakash Javadekar had come and met him at his son's house, leaving the party and its cadre red-faced.

Meanwhile sources in the know of things Jayarajan had brought to the attention of Vijayan that he was not given an honourable exit and also warned Vijayan that the same forces which saw his exit are now targeting Vijayan too.

Despite being booted out, he assured Vijayan of his strong support against "some sections which are working hard to bring disrepute to his government and the party".

Incidentally, even though Jayarajan has assured his full support to Vijayan, he is unhappy that the latter did not intervene at the appropriate times, especially when Jayarajan wanted to enter the Politburo and also despite his seniority in the party, he was not considered for the post of the state Secretary. What hurt him most was that his junior V got both posts.

Now with Yechury who always had a soft corner for Jayarajan gone and age also catching up, it remains to be seen how the seasoned veteran, who has always been the mainstay of the party from the Kannur lobby, is going to be accommodated as the 24th Party Congress is round the corner.

Hence the meeting in Delhi with Vijayan is crucial for the 74-year-old Central Committee member of the party.