Global Oil Prices Decline


9/14/2024 5:18:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Global oil markets experienced a drop in prices.

Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) fell by $0.36, trading at $71.61, Azernews reports.

Similarly, Light crude oil on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) saw a decrease of $0.32, standing at $68.65.

AzerNews

