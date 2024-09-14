Global Oil Prices Decline
Date
9/14/2024 5:18:19 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Global oil markets experienced a drop in prices.
Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange
Futures) fell by $0.36, trading at $71.61,
Azernews reports.
Similarly, Light crude oil on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile
Exchange) saw a decrease of $0.32, standing at $68.65.
MENAFN14092024000195011045ID1108673314
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.