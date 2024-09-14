US Secretary Of State Blinken Reaffirms Support For Peace Between Armenia And Azerbaijan
9/14/2024 5:18:19 AM
US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to reaffirm the importance of a
durable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,
according to a statement by Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US
Department of State, Azernews reports.
In the written statement, Miller noted that Secretary Blinken
welcomed the recent progress between Armenia and Azerbaijan,
particularly the agreement on border delimitation. During the
conversation, Blinken and Pashinyan also discussed the expanding
US-Armenia relationship, touching on cooperation in areas such as
energy, trade, investment, and education.
"Secretary Blinken welcomed recent progress between the parties,
including an agreement on a border delimitation regulation.
Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Pashinyan discussed the
expanding US-Armenia relationship, including cooperation on energy,
trade and investment, and education," he added.
It should be noted that, according to the information released
by the Armenian government, Blinken and Pashinyan also discussed
the bilateral agenda and the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.
