Bangladesh: Man Stabbed To Death, Two Brothers Injured In Clash

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Sep 14 (IANS) A man has died and several others sustained injuries following a violent clash that erupted after a collision between a van and a motorcycle in Dhaka's Mugda area.

This tragic incident took place on Friday. Ashiq Elahi Shakil, 28, who was involved in the liquified (LPG) business, was identified as the deceased, Bdnews24 reported.

His brothers, Ashiq Parvez Sujan, 38, and Ashiq Shams, 24, were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with injuries sustained during the attack. Two other local residents were also injured.

The altercation occurred near Chhata Mosque in North Manda, where the victims run their LPG cylinder business, according to their father, Omar Faruk.

The incident began around 10 p.m. when Khokon, an employee of Sujan, was transporting gas cylinders in a van. The van collided with a motorcycle driven by Arafat, 20, a local resident.

The situation quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, with Arafat and about 15-20 others attacking Shakil and his brothers with knives, leading to Shakil's death.

Mugda Police Station chief Sajedur Rahman confirmed that three individuals were injured in the altercation. One of the injured was declared dead after being transferred from Mugda General Hospital to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The full names of all involved parties have not yet been disclosed.