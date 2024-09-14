Truworld’S Takes Off On Base: 150,000 Users Mint 3 Million NFT Passes In 4 Days

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Ontario, Canada, 14th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Truworld, a real-world game and social on Base, has made a splash with its first marketing campaign-an unlimited freemint of exclusive NFTs. As part of Base's Onchain Summer event, Truworld attracted over 150,000 unique users who minted more than 3 million NFTs within just four days.

This campaign has created significant buzz on Twitter/X, with users everywhere talking about Truworld's innovative blend of real-world exploration and onchain rewards. The excitement around Truworld is clear, and it's quickly becoming a must-watch project in the Web3 space.

About Truworld

Truworld is a revolutionary Web3 platform that turns the real world into an interactive, gamified social network. The user experience is similar to Pokemon Go but users are catching real world airdrops instead of mosters. It combines real-world exploration with onchain rewards, offering users a unique experience that blurs the line between digital and physical worlds. Unlike traditional GameFi and SocialFi platforms, Truworld incentivizes real-life activities, making everyday experiences more engaging and rewarding.

Why Truworld Stands Out

Truworld isn't just another crypto game-it's a platform that empowers users and businesses alike. Users can explore, earn rewards, and participate in location-based airdrops, while businesses can leverage these airdrops to drive foot traffic and create engaging, interactive advertising.

