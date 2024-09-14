Noida Woman Loses ₹27 Lakh SIM Card Fraud, Here's What Went Wrong And How You Can Avoid Being The Next Victim

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Noida woman was duped of ₹27 lakh after she fell prey to scammers in the name of embedded (eSIM). According to a Hindustan Times report, the SIM card fraud victim registered a complaint with the cybercrime station, and an investigation has been initiated.



Jyotsana Bhatia, a resident of Sector 82, received a WhatsApp call from someone who pretended to be a firm's customer care executive. The person explained to her a new feature of e-SIM that could be activated if her mobile phone got lost. Convinced by the call, the woman agreed to switch to an e-SIM and shared a code she had received on message with the person. The scammer also assured the woman that she would receive a physical sim in the next 2-3 days, but what happened next, left a lifelong impact on her life.



No SIM card in three days

Three days after the SIM card deactivation, the woman didn't receive any new SIM card and she dialed the customer care number.



“When she did not receive the SIM card on September 1, she dialed the customer care and was instructed to visit the service centre for a duplicate SIM,” Vijay Kumar Gautam, station house officer (SHO), cybercrime branch, told Hindustan Times.

The 44-year-old woman visited the service centre and got herself a new SIM card . When she activated her number, Bhatia received multiple messages of money deductions from her bank account.

“The suspect broke my fixed deposit, siphoned off money from two bank accounts, and extended a loan of ₹7.40 lakh in my name without my knowledge,” read Bhatia's statement in an FIR accessed by HT.

Moreover, the suspect even accessed her mobile banking application through her mobile number. He also changed her email ID and carried out multiple transactions to debit money around ₹27 lakh. The police have registered a case and begun an investigation to nab the criminals.