The Second Overseas Production Model Of NETA, The NETA X, Rolls Off The Production Line At The Indonesia Smart Factory

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Jakarta – The first NETA X produced at NETA Auto's Indonesia Smart Factory has officially rolled off the production line, marking the second model manufactured at this facility, and also the second model manufactured overseas following the NETA V-II. As an international new vehicle brand with cutting-edge technology, NETA Auto is the first new energy vehicle startup to achieve localized production in Indonesia, setting a new benchmark for local in the automotive industry.







This achievement not only underscores NETA Auto's strategic positioning in the Southeast Asian market but also highlights the company's long-term commitment and dedication to Indonesia. Against the backdrop of the Indonesian government's strong focus on the NEV sector, the Indonesia smart factory-NETA Auto's second overseas factory in Southeast Asia-has garnered significant attention since its inception. To date, the localization rate of the Indonesian factory has achieved 44%, continually fostering the development of a more competitive industrial cluster locally.

The factory, with an annual production volume of 30,000 units, designed and built to the highest global automation standards, employs lean production and intelligent manufacturing principles, focusing on resource conservation, quality enhancement, and efficiency improvement. The facility is capable of rapidly responding to local market demands, shortening delivery times, reducing production costs, and stimulating related supply and industrial chains, while striving to make high-quality, intelligent electric vehicles widely available. The products produced in the smart factory will also support NETA's export operations in Southeast Asia.

The successful production of the NETA X at the Indonesian facility is a crucial milestone in NETA Auto's globalization strategy. NETA has consistently adhered to a global development strategy and has entered markets spanning the ASEAN region, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. NETA Auto aims to have overseas sales contribute 50% to total sales, with 50% of these overseas sales achieved through localized production. The brand has established a robust position by setting up three overseas factories in Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, becoming the first new energy vehicle brand to build factories in these three countries.

As globalization accelerates, NETA Auto has expanded its presence with a range of products. Currently, five models have already been launched overseas, and a total of seven models will be launched overseas by the end of 2024. With distinct selling points and features, NETA's overseas models are developed for both RHD and LHD markets, including pure electric and extended-range models to cater to diverse global needs. Furthermore, NETA Auto actively connects with local high-quality resources and attracts talent. The localization rate of Indonesia subsidiary's employees has reached over 90%, collaboratively strategizing for a sustainable future for humanity.

The line-off of the NETA X in Indonesia smart factory signifies the upcoming official launch of the NETA X in Indonesia. In the future, NETA Auto will continue to strengthen its presence in the Indonesian and Southeast Asian markets, further invest in localization, collaborate with global partners, and drive industry progress while enhancing the global value chain.