Kuwait Amir Congratulates Costa Rica On Nat'l Day
Date
9/14/2024 3:04:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Saturday sent a congratulatory cable to President of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves Robles on his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Rodrigo good health and further progress and prosperity for Costa Rica and its people. (end)
