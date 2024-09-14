Kuwait Amir Congratulates Costa Rica On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Saturday sent a congratulatory cable to President of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves Robles on his country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Rodrigo good and further progress and prosperity for Costa Rica and its people. (end) mt

