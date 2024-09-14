عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Costa Rica On Nat'l Day

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Costa Rica On Nat'l Day


9/14/2024 3:04:53 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Saturday sent a congratulatory cable to President of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves Robles on his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Rodrigo good health and further progress and prosperity for Costa Rica and its people. (end)
mt



MENAFN14092024000071011013ID1108673038


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search