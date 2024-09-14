Kuwait Amir Congratulates Nicaragua On Nat'l Day
Date
9/14/2024 3:04:51 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable to President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the president all wellness and Nicaragua and its people further progress and prosperity. (end)
