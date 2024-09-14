Iranian President Says Promoting Unity, Solidarity Main Focus Of Iraq Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Sep 14 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his three-day trip to Iraq was aimed at promoting unity and solidarity between the two countries.

He made the remarks in an address to reporters upon his arrival in the Iranian capital, Tehran, from Iraq on Friday while elaborating on the outcomes of the visit, according to a statement released by the website of his office.

He noted that his discussions with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and other senior officials covered political, economic, cultural, and security ties, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pezeshkian added that, in addition to signing 14 memoranda of understanding, it was agreed during the trip that teams from both countries would develop long-term strategic plans to be signed in the future.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Pezeshkian arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday for his first foreign visit since assuming office as Iran's ninth President in late July.