9/14/2024 2:12:42 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA)
KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA)
1964 -- State of Kuwait joined the International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA).
2014 -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah arrived in Ramallah, Palestine, on the first official visit by a senior Kuwaiti official since 1967.
2021 -- Kuwait University approved resuming in-faculty learning for the academic year 2021-2022 with health regulations, as part of the country's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (end) ag
