(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA)

--

1964 -- State of Kuwait joined the International Atomic Agency (IAEA).

2014 -- First Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad arrived in Ramallah, Palestine, on the first official visit by a senior Kuwaiti official since 1967.

2021 -- Kuwait University approved resuming in-faculty for the academic year 2021-2022 with regulations, as part of the country's efforts to fight the pandemic. (end) ag