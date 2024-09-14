Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's Brutal Truth Revealed! Duo Are 'Incredibly Difficult' Bosses To Work For, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid a growing number of employees exiting, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finding it difficult to run their newly founded startup. The two have emerged as tough bosses whose demanding and spoiled behaviour has resulted in multiple exits from their company, reported InTouch magazine citing sources.

The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex are the“toughest of taskmasters” and are“incredibly difficult” bosses to work for, an insider told InTouch magazine.

“They're incredibly difficult to work for. The numbers don't lie. To have almost 20 staffers quitting tells its own story.“It's unprecedented, even for a startup,” the American magazine quoted an insider source as saying.



The latest report shedding light on Meghan's toxic work attitude surfaced nearly a month after their new chief of staff, Josh Kettler, suddenly stepped down. The exit came nearly three months after he joined the company and days before he was scheduled to join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their royal tour to Columbia.



(More to come)