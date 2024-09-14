Latin American Bloc Condemns New U.S. Sanctions On Venezuelan Officials

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CARACAS, Sept 14 (NNN-ABN) – The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) expressed its strong opposition yesterday, to the latest round of sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuelan officials.

“The ALBA-TCP forcefully repudiates this new attack against public officials, their human and civil rights, and the Venezuelan nation in general,” the bloc said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced sanctions against 16 Venezuelan officials, accusing them of“obstructing participation and undermining the electoral process” of July 28, in the South American nation.

Members of ALBA-TCP view these sanctions not only as an act of aggression against the 16 Venezuelan officials, but a“criminal and illegal practice of the U.S. government, against the states that do not act in favour of their interests.”

ALBA-TCP strongly believes that, the unilateral coercive measures imposed by Washington disrupt the economic and political stability, not only in Venezuela but also in the entire region.

The bloc called for“respect for the sovereignty of the free peoples of Our America and the Caribbean,” while expressing their unwavering support for, and solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government.– NNN-ABN