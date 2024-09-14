(MENAFN- AzerNews) Slovakia has lost more than 3.9 billion US dollars as a result of European Union sanctions against Russia since 2022, Azernews reports citing Izvestia.

"The most affected are the exporters who have lost part of the Russian and companies that depend on raw materials and transit from our country."

"Slovakia and Hungary are the main countries advocating for the EU's normalization of relations with Moscow due to economic losses," the report said.