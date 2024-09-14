Slovakia Faces $3.9 Billion Loss Due To EU Sanctions Against Russia Since 2022
9/14/2024 1:06:30 AM
Slovakia has lost more than 3.9 billion US dollars as a result
of European Union sanctions against Russia since 2022,
Azernews reports citing Izvestia.
"The most affected are the exporters who have lost part of the
Russian market and companies that depend on raw materials and
transit from our country."
"Slovakia and Hungary are the main countries advocating for the
EU's normalization of relations with Moscow due to economic
losses," the report said.
