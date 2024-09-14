Zelensky Explains Why He Wants To Share 'Victory Plan' With Biden, Harris And Trump

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has explained why he intends to share a plan for achieving peace in Ukraine with senior U.S. politicians and revealed details of a phone call with former U.S. President Donald from two months ago.

Zelensky said this in an interview with CNN , Ukrinform reports.

"I am ready to share this [plan] with President [Joe] Biden," the Ukrainian leader said. "Then, of course, I think it will be honest and right to share [the plan] with two candidates - Donald Trump and Kamala Harris."

Since much depends on the decisions of the U.S. Congress, the "victory plan" should also be shared with Congress, Zelensky said, adding that "after these steps, we are ready to share it with the people."

According to Zelensky, he does not know what Trump means when he declares his readiness to end the war within a few days - even before he takes office as president if elected.

"I can't understand it today, because I don't know exactly what he means and what it means. Election messages are election messages, sometimes they are not very real," Zelensky said.

Sometimes such messages make one nervous, Zelensky said, but during a phone call with Trump two months ago, the U.S. presidential candidate promised that he would support Ukraine.

"He said that he is very supportive, and we had a good conversation... and that he will be very supportive. He understands how difficult it is to survive during the war, and he will do everything to strengthen Ukraine," Zelensky said.

"That's why I want to share this plan to hear his reaction," he added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine