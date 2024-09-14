Weekend Wrap: Donald Trump Vs Kamala Harris Debate SC Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal NSA Visit To Russia, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The week was packed with events, from the US presidential debates to other significant political happenings. Here are the top news stories from September 7 to September 13. Take a look:

UAE Crown Prince's visit to India

State-run entities of India and UAE on Monday signed pacts in the space during the visit of the of Abu Dhabi, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to New Delhi.

The two countries signed five agreements including a long-term LNG supply contract between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on nuclear cooperation between Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp

NSA Ajit Doval briefs Putin on Modi's Kyiv visit

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday briefed Russian President Vladmir Putin on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv amid renewed efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, PTI reported.

Doval met Putin at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St Petersburg on the margins of a conclave of the (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) grouping.

"As the prime minister told you during a telephone talk that he was keen to brief you about his visit to Ukraine and his meeting with President Zelenskyy. He (PM Modi) wanted me to come and personally brief you about the talks," Doval told the Russian President.

Bangladesh bans Padma hilsa export to India ahead of Durga Puja

With barely a month left the 10-day-long Durga Puja to begin, the auspicious festival is most likely to put a big hole in common people's pockets of Bengalis in West Bengal.

This is simply because of one prime reason: the military-backed interim government of Bangladesh's ban on the export of hilsa (ilish) fish to India. Due to this, there would be a huge shortage of the celebrated fish in India, and the prices are bound to exceed expectations. Read here.

Haryana Assembly Polls: BJP fields Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Vinesh Phogat

The BJP released its second list of candidates for the upcoming elections on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. The party has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat from the Julana Assembly seat. The 90 seats of Haryana are voting in single phase on October 5. The votes will be counted on October 8. Read here

J&K news: 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped after gunfight with security in Udhampur

An incident of gunfight came to the limelight on Wednesday where security forces and terrorists in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir are facing each other, reported Hindustan Times, adding the encounter is currently underway in the Basantgarh area.

According to details, four heavily armed terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group have been trapped in the area. Read here.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72, family donates body to AIIMS

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness. The senior politician had remained in a critical condition for the past few days after being admitted to AIIMS New Delhi on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.



Arvind Kejriwal verdict: SC grants bail to Delhi CM in excise policy case, AAP chief to walk out of jail

The Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. In a plea, Kejriwal had sought bail and questioned his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case. While granting him bail in the case, the Supreme court said Kejriwal satisfies the triple condition for the grant of bail and we order accordingly. Read here.

US Presidential Polls: Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump debate

During a heated televised debate on Wednesday, Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump labelled Vice President Kamala Harris as a“Marxist” in their first face-off.

“She's a Marxist. Everybody knows she's a Marxist. Her father is a Marxist professor in economics, and he taught her well,” he said of his Democratic rival. Read here.

