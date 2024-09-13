Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Discusses Current Global Blockchain Regulatory Landscape, Trends In Latest Article

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream , a MERJ Exchange and trading app, published a blog article today that discussed U.S. policy and how it potentially impacts global blockchain adoption. The article highlighted that uncertainty surrounding regulatory frameworks affects innovation, deters retail and institutional adoption, and creates a state of limbo for innovators and businesses alike. It further discussed countries like Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, Canada, and South Korea that have taken proactive steps to advance blockchain through policies, regulations, and initiatives.

In contrast, the U.S. lacks clearer blockchain securities regulations, a situation that continues to impede the potential growth of the blockchain securities industry in the U.S. and beyond. As the U.S. prepares for the 2024 presidential elections, the next administration's position on new transformative technologies like blockchain may affect global innovations, particularly in financial markets. This is because the country is a global leader in financial markets, with clear U.S. regulatory decisions often setting a positive global precedent. For its part, Upstream stands with meaningful blockchain regulation.

To view the full blog, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN