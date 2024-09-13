'Moonlight Lonesome': Sharon Louise's Released Compelling Tale Of Courage And Devotion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The recognized author, Sharon Louise has published his latest release,“Moonlight Lonesome” The narrative looks at the psychological hardships that undergo in times of war, including the fear of losing loved ones, the struggle to survive while being prepared to make sacrifices for a nation's survival, guilt over unkept promises to family and friends, and foremost, the endeavor to suppress these thoughts and remain focus on the war.



The terms used in the initial chapters of the offer a true representation of the Civil War and effectively captivate the readers. The story begins by introducing the Battlefield, which denotes the particular place where armed action occurs during a battle or military engagement.



The narrative“Moonlight Lonesome” addresses the concepts of bravery, selflessness, endurance, and the toll of armed conflict, offering readers a moving and engrossing portrayal of the Civil War. The book effectively portrays life during the Civil War through compelling storytelling, immersing the reader in the experience.



Sharon Louise adeptly portrays a wide range of human emotions, encompassing the horrors of battle as well as the soft moments of familial love and solidarity. With every page turned, readers are immersed in the thickness of war, seeing the unwavering strength of the human spirit.



About the Author

Novelist Sharon Louise, known for her romanticism and persistence, captivates readers with her bestselling novel "Moonlight Lonesome." Raised in Garden City, Kansas, and educated in sociology and theology, she now lives in Evergreen, Colorado. A devout Christian, she is a mother of three and grandmother of fifteen. Her varied career includes ministry and sales, but she now focuses on writing, drawing from her life experiences and beliefs in love, gratitude, and personal growth. She began her profession as a nurse's aide in high school. Sharon Louise continued her studies at Riverside Community College, where she earned an AAS (Associate in Applied Science) degree in registered nursing. At the age of fifty, she chose to return to college and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English Literature from California State University San Bernadino.



