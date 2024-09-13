Senegal’S Political Shakeup: President Faye Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Early Elections

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold move, Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye dissolved the opposition-led National Assembly on September 12, 2024.



This decision comes just six months after his election victory in March. Faye announced snap legislative for November 17, 2024, aiming to secure a parliamentary majority for his party.



The dissolution follows months of tension between the executive and legislative branches. Faye cited the parliament's refusal to discuss budget laws and resistance to dissolving certain state institutions as reasons for his action.



In addition, the president seeks to implement his promised reforms and systemic changes. Senegal, often seen as a beacon of stability in West Africa, now faces a critical juncture.



The country's democratic institutions are being tested as it navigates this political transition. Faye's victory in March marked a significant shift, as he became Africa's youngest elected president at 44.







The upcoming elections will be crucial for Faye 's PASTEF party. Currently lacking a majority in parliament, they hope to gain the necessary seats to push forward their agenda.



However, this includes anti-corruption measures and economic reforms prioritizing national interests. Senegal's economy has been struggling with high inflation and youth unemployment.



Over 60% of the population is under 25, with 90% working in informal jobs. In addition, these economic challenges have fueled support for Faye's promises of change.

Faye's Decision and Its Implications

The opposition, led by the Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition, has criticized Faye's decision. They accuse him of manipulating institutions for political gain. This tension highlights the delicate balance of power in Senegal 's democracy.



Faye's actions align with constitutional provisions. The dissolution comes exactly two years after the current parliament was elected, the minimum time required before calling new elections.



Additionally, the constitution mandates that elections be held within 60 to 90 days of dissolution. The international community is closely watching these developments.



Senegal's stability has made it an important partner in a region plagued by coups and political unrest. The outcome of these elections could have far-reaching implications for West African politics.



In addition, as Senegal prepares for this unexpected electoral process, citizens and observers alike are pondering the future.



Will Faye's gambit pay off, allowing him to implement his vision? Or will it lead to further political gridlock? The answers will unfold in the coming months, shaping Senegal's trajectory for years to come.

MENAFN13092024007421016031ID1108672663