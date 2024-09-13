US Pres., UK PM Reiterate Need For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (KUNA) - US President Joseph Biden and UK Prime Keir Starmer reaffirmed Friday the urgent need for a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement after talks with Starmer, the White House said the leaders underlined the need for Israel to do more to protect civilians and address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

They also reiterated their ironclad commitment to Israel's security, and renewed call for a ceasefire deal that will free the hostages and enable increased relief in Gaza.

They also condemned Iran-backed Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The two leaders stressed their unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend against Russia's aggression.

They expressed deep concern about Iran and North Korea's provision of lethal weapons to Russia and the People's Republic of China's support to Russia's defense industrial base.

They discussed US-UK cooperation on clean energy and advanced technologies, on AUKUS, as well as opportunities to deepen our strong US-UK economic ties.

President Biden underscored his support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and its role in maintaining peace and stability in Northern Ireland. (end)

