Musk’S X And Starlink Fined R$18M, Accounts Unblocked, X Still Off Air In Brazil

Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered the transfer of R$18.35 million ($3.7 million) from Elon Musk's companies X and Starlink to the Brazilian government.



This decision marks a significant development in the ongoing dispute between Musk's enterprises and Brazilian authorities.



Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order on September 11, 2024. The funds were previously frozen in the accounts of X Brasil Internet Ltda and Starlink Brazil Serviços de Internet Ltda.



These companies are part of Musk's business empire, which includes the social platform X and satellite internet provider Starlink . Despite the payment, X remains blocked in Brazil.



The platform's suspension, initially ordered due to non-compliance with judicial decisions, continues to be in effect. This ongoing ban highlights the severity of the conflict between X and Brazilian authorities.







The court's action stems from X's failure to comply with judicial orders to remove content deemed illegal.



Additionally, X withdrew its legal representatives from Brazil, escalating the situation and leading to its operational suspension in the country.



Moraes justified the account freezes by citing "joint responsibility" among Musk's companies.



He argued that they form a "de facto economic group" in a ruling that became final after the companies failed to appeal within the legal timeframe.



On September 12, Citibank and Itaú Unibanco confirmed the transfer of funds to the Brazilian government's account.



Following this payment, Moraes ordered the immediate unblocking of the companies' bank accounts, vehicles, and real estate.



This case underscores the growing tensions between global tech companies and national legal systems.



It highlights the challenges faced by social media platforms in navigating different countries' regulations and content moderation demands.



The dispute also reflects broader concerns about misinformation spread and social media's role in democratic processes.



Brazil, like many countries, struggles to balance free speech with combating online disinformation.

Musk's X and Starlink Fined R$18M, Accounts Unblocked, X Still Off Air in Brazil

Musk has vocally criticized Brazil's actions, arguing they infringe on free speech.



Two related cases are being handled by Justice Kassio Nunes Marques. One challenges the fine for attempting to access X, while the other seeks to restore X's operations in Brazil.



The Prosecutor General, Paulo Gonet, recommends dismissing these cases on procedural grounds.

