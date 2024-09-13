Nigeria’S Creative Economy: Big Ambitions, Bigger Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nigeria has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform its creative economy. The aims to increase the sector's revenue from $5 billion to $100 billion annually.



This goal seems incredibly challenging, given the current state of the industry. Hannatu Musawa presented the strategy at an investor roundtable in Lagos.



The plan focuses on eight critical areas, including skills development and policy frameworks. It also aims to create over two million jobs a year in the creative sector.



Currently, Nigeria 's creative contributes only 1.2% to the country's GDP. This figure lags behind other African nations like Morocco (2.7%) and Egypt (4.3%).



The government hopes to change this through 14 key initiatives. These initiatives are grouped into four main pillars: technology, infrastructure, international promotion, and intellectual property.







The technology pillar includes launching a digital content creation tool program. Infrastructure plans involve developing creative hubs across Nigeria's 36 states.



The ministry projects 400% growth in the creative economy by 2027. However, this target seems overly optimistic given the current challenges.

Nigeria's Creative Industries

Intellectual property issues and lack of funding have historically hampered growth in the sector. Nigeria's creative industries, particularly music and film, are already gaining global recognition.



In 2023, these sectors contributed $1.4 billion to the GDP. This shows potential, but reaching $100 billion will require significant changes.



The government has partnered with BigWin Philanthropy to support job creation in the industry. They're also planning infrastructure projects like the Digital & Immersive Art Center.



These initiatives could help, but may not be enough to achieve the ambitious goal. Experts warn that without robust intellectual property regulations, growth will be limited.



Large investors are already pulling out of the market due to these issues. Creators are also moving their content to countries with stronger IP policies.



The plan's success will depend on overcoming these challenges. It will require not just investment but also significant policy changes.



The government must address piracy, improve funding access, and strengthen IP protection. If successful, this transformation could position Nigeria as a global leader in creative industries.



However, the journey from $5 billion to $100 billion is long and fraught with obstacles. Only time will tell if Nigeria can turn this ambitious vision into reality.

