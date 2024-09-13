(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global

e-cigarette market

size is estimated to grow by USD 35.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about

18.09%

during the forecast period.

Safety of e-cigarettes compared with other tobacco products

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emergence of hybrid vaping devices. However,

health issues due to e-cigarettes

poses a challenge. Key market players include Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, ePuffer Ltd., GD SIGELEI Electronic Tech Co. Ltd., Geekvape, ICCPP, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., ITC Ltd., Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., JWEI Group, OXVA, PhixVapor, Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Runfree Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen UWELL Technology Co. Ltd., SMOORE International Holdings Ltd., and White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Modular E-cigarette, Next-generation products, Rechargeable E-cigarette, and Disposable E-cigarette), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, ePuffer Ltd., GD SIGELEI Electronic Tech Co. Ltd., Geekvape, ICCPP, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., ITC Ltd., Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., JWEI Group, OXVA, PhixVapor, Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Runfree Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen UWELL Technology Co. Ltd., SMOORE International Holdings Ltd., and White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Hybrid vaping devices have gained significant traction in the global E-cigarette market due to their versatility and flexibility. These devices offer a combination of features from traditional e-cigarettes and advanced vaping devices. One of their key advantages is the compatibility with various coils and atomizers, enabling users to switch between mouth-to-lung (MTL) and direct-to-lung (DTL) vaping styles. MTL vaping mimics smoking traditional cigarettes, while DTL vaping produces larger clouds and a direct lung hit. Hybrid devices also provide adjustable wattage and voltage settings, allowing users to customize their vaping experience further. Advanced settings like temperature control (TC) and bypass mode add to the appeal of these devices for experienced vapers. TC prevents overheating and ensures consistent vape, while bypass mode delivers maximum power output. These features make hybrid vaping devices a trend driving the growth of the E-cigarette market.



Over the last decade, the E-Cigarettes segment of the Tobacco Products market has seen significant growth on a global scale. Young adult consumers are increasingly accepting reduced-risk products, leading to a shift from traditional cigarettes. Regulations vary worldwide, but e-cigarettes continue to gain acceptance among individuals. Pricing and flavors are key performance factors driving consumer spending. Consumer Insights, e-cigarette sales reached USD15.3 billion in 2019. Major players like Juul, Vuse, blu, Logic, NJOY, V-Nix Vape Pen, and ANYX GO dominate the market. New, sustainable vaping devices are emerging, following a bottom-up approach. Trade data and survey results indicate an exponential trend, following the S-curve function. Harmful substances in traditional tobacco products are driving the demand for alternative tobacco products. Forecasts suggest continued growth in the medium term. Current exchange rates and ad hoc data should be considered for accurate representation of significant changes. Nicotine levels and refillable cartridges are important considerations for next-generation e-cigarettes.



Market

Challenges



The global E-cigarette market faces significant challenges due to health concerns, which have negatively influenced its growth and regulatory landscape. While some consider e-cigarettes as potential harm reduction tools for adults seeking alternatives to traditional cigarettes, others express skepticism due to safety and effectiveness concerns. E-cigarettes, though generally less harmful than combustible cigarettes, raise questions about their long-term health effects. Limited research exists on the potential risks of inhaling e-cigarette aerosol, especially for prolonged use, and cases of vaping-related lung injuries (EVALI) have added to public anxiety. Health issues arising from e-cigarette use include nicotine addiction, chemical exposure, and injuries from battery malfunctions. The long-term health effects of e-cigarettes remain uncertain, and ongoing research aims to clarify their safety and potential risks. These concerns are expected to negatively impact the growth of the global E-cigarette market during the forecast period. The e-cigarette market is experiencing significant growth with the introduction of next-generation devices, including automatic and manual options. Disposable e-cigarettes and vaping devices are popular among young adults and adolescents, particularly those drawn to tobacco, menthol, mint, chocolate, cola, fruit, and other flavors. However, concerns over health-related problems, nicotine dependence, and public use have arisen. Zero smoke e-cigarettes offer cost-effective solutions for consumers, with rechargeable starter kits and liquid refill kits available. E-liquids come in various fragrances, including tobacco, botanical, and sweet flavors. Middle and high school students are increasingly using single-use counterparts, leading to calls for stricter online age verification. Professional vapers prefer high-quality e-cigarettes and nicotine-free e-liquids. The market caters to diverse tastes, with offerings ranging from traditional tobacco flavors to more exotic options like beverage and candy flavors. Despite the fashion appeal, e-cigarettes remain a controversial topic due to potential health risks and concerns over nicotine dependence.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Segment Overview

This e-cigarette market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Modular E-cigarette

2.2 Next-generation products

2.3 Rechargeable E-cigarette 2.4 Disposable E-cigarette



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline-

Offline retail plays a significant role in the distribution of e-cigarettes, with brick-and-mortar stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and convenience stores being the primary channels. Specialty vape shops cater to a dedicated customer base, offering a wide range of e-cigarettes, e-liquids, and accessories. Hypermarkets and supermarkets, such as Walmart, Tesco, Carrefour, Kroger, Lidl, Coles, Woolworths, and Auchan, stock a limited selection of e-cigarettes, expanding market reach. Convenience stores, including 7-Eleven, Circle K, and Wawa, also contribute to sales growth. Large supermarket chains are merging with convenience stores, increasing their presence and expanding during the forecast period. This multi-channel approach ensures e-cigarettes reach a broad consumer base.

Research Analysis

The E-Cigarette market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, with individuals worldwide turning to these devices as an alternative to traditional tobacco products. The E-Cigarettes segment has gained popularity among younger generations, particularly young adult consumers, as reduced-risk products. However, concerns over the presence of harmful substances and toxic chemicals in e-cigarette aerosol/vapor have led to increased regulations. E-Cigarettes are considered next-generation tobacco products, and their use has been linked to health-related problems, addiction, and nicotine dependence, especially among Adolescents. Nicotine levels in e-cigarettes vary, and refillable cartridges allow users to adjust their intake. However, single-use counterparts may contain higher nicotine levels. Despite the potential risks, e-cigarettes are marketed as zero smoke alternatives to traditional tobacco products. However, they still contain harmful chemicals and additives, and their use in public areas remains a contentious issue. Online age verification systems have been implemented to prevent underage sales, but the ease of access to these products remains a concern. Regulations regarding e-cigarettes are evolving, and it is essential to consider the potential risks and benefits of these products before making a decision. As the market continues to grow, it is crucial to prioritize the health and well-being of consumers, particularly young people.

Market Research Overview

The E-Cigarette market has seen significant growth on a global scale over the past decade, with individuals, particularly younger generations, showing increased acceptance of reduced-risk products as alternatives to traditional tobacco products. This trend is reflected in the E-Cigarettes segment of the Tobacco Products market, which is projected to continue its exponential growth in the medium term. Trade data and survey results indicate that pricing, flavors, and performance factors are key drivers of consumer spending on e-cigarettes. Regulations and harmful substances are significant concerns, with many countries implementing stricter regulations on e-cigarettes and their components. New and relevant data are constantly emerging, requiring a bottom-up approach to understanding the market. Harmful chemicals and toxic substances, such as nicotine intake and aerosol/vapor, are areas of ongoing research. E-cigarette devices come in various forms, including sustainable vaping devices like the V-Nix Vape Pen and ANYX GO, as well as popular brands like Juul, Vuse, blu, Logic, and NJOY. Consumer preferences for flavors range from tobacco to botanical, fruit, sweet, beverage, and even zero-nicotine options. Customization and convenience are also important factors, with consumers seeking a variety of flavors, refillable cartridges, and manual or automatic e-cigarettes. However, concerns around nicotine dependence, addiction, and youth access remain, with efforts being made for smoking cessation and online age verification. As e-cigarettes become more mainstream, cultural preferences and public acceptance continue to evolve. Harmful substances and nicotine intake are areas of ongoing research, with next-generation e-cigarettes, such as modular, rechargeable, and disposable options, offering potential solutions. Regulations, consumer spending, and performance factors are expected to continue shaping the E-Cigarette market in the coming years, with forecasts indicating an S-curve function and exponential trend smoothing based on current exchange rates and significant changes.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Product



Modular E-cigarette



Next-generation Products



Rechargeable E-cigarette

Disposable E-cigarette

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

