Edgex: The Disruptor Of The Centralized Derivatives Trading Landscape.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore , Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amber Group's incubated decentralized derivatives trading platform, edgeX , has recently launched on the mainnet, bringing a new decentralized trading experience to users worldwide. edgeX is a high-performance, modular system designed to build a decentralized, high-performance, and feature-rich derivatives trading system through various components and Lego-like modules.

Incubated by Amber Group, edgeX benefits from the expertise and resources of a leading global liquidity provider and digital asset management company. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Amber Group is a fully compliant company managing approximately $5 billion in assets, serving around 30 banks and 2,000 institutions worldwide. With a presence in Taipei, Seoul, Vancouver, and Singapore, Amber Group has processed over $2 trillion in total trading volume as of June 2024. The collaboration between Amber Group and edgeX provides the platform with strong support in terms of liquidity, security, and stability.







Strong Team and Cutting-Edge Technology

The edgeX team comprises professionals with extensive experience in both cryptocurrency trading and traditional finance. Team members hail from renowned financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and Bybit, boasting over seven years of exchange operations and trading experience. In addition, edgeX brings together a world-class technology development and security team to ensure the platform maintains industry-leading performance and security. The expertise of the core development team gives edgeX a unique competitive edge, enabling it to quickly adapt to market changes and drive innovation.

Innovative Modular Financial Ecosystem

Within the edgeX ecosystem, the first MVP-edgeX Exchange-has already been launched, with numerous other applications and modular components being rolled out.



edgeX Telegram Bot : Built on the Ton ecosystem, this bot supports multi-chain trading and is interoperable with the edgeX platform. It allows users to trade any MEME tokens and emerging assets directly via the edgeX Bot, providing a more convenient trading experience.

edgeX Leverage : Offers multiple trading instruments, including US stocks, forex, and commodity futures. Users can choose to purchase 3X/5X leverage products and ETF indices, enabling a diversified investment portfolio.

edgeX Epool : Targeted at institutional clients, Epool generates revenue by providing asset management and liquidity services to multiple derivatives trading platforms. These earnings are shared with edgeX platform token holders and users who deposit funds.

edgeX Lend : By partnering with platforms like AAVE and Compound, users can efficiently optimize their assets to maximize yields. edgeX Insurance : edgeX offers an innovative liquidation insurance service, providing double compensation in the event of liquidation, significantly reducing user risk and loss.

A Future-Oriented Decentralized Finance Revolution

edgeX is not just a decentralized derivatives trading platform; it's a modular financial system. By combining various financial modules, edgeX provides developers and users with a variety of plug-in combinations, forming an open application marketplace. This greatly promotes the formation of an open derivatives trading system and accelerates the growth of the decentralized derivatives market.

The derivatives trading volume in the crypto market is 4-5 times that of spot trading, and the decentralized derivatives market has at least tenfold growth potential. In this vast market, edgeX, with its robust technical architecture and innovative model, is poised to become an unignorable force.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: Henny Shi EdgeX seven at edgex.exchange