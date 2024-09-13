Psyence Biomedical Ltd. Announces Receipt Of Staff Delisting Determination From Nasdaq

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: PBM) announced that on September 12, 2024, the Company received a staff determination letter (the“Determination Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Stock LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it had not regained compliance with the Market Value of Listed Securities (“MVLS”) Requirement and the Market Value of Publicly Held Shares (“MVPHS”) requirement by September 9, 2024.

As previously reported in a Current Report on Form 6-K filed on March 15, 2024, the Company received two deficiency letters from the Nasdaq Staff on March 11, 2024, one notifying the Company that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company's MVLS was below the minimum of $50 million required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A), and the other notifying the Company that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company's MVPHS was below the minimum of $15 million required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C). The Company was provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until September 9, 2024, to regain compliance with the MVLS and MVPHS Requirements.

As described in the Determination Letter, unless the Company timely requests a hearing before a Hearings Panel (the“Panel”), the Company's securities would be subject to suspension/delisting. Accordingly, the Company intends to timely request a hearing before the Panel. The hearing request will automatically stay any suspension or delisting action pending the hearing and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the Panel following the hearing.

