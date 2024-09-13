Bigbank AS Results For August 2024

In August, the rapid decline of Euribor continued, with the 6-month Euribor falling below 3.4% by the end of the month, marking the lowest interest rate since April 2023. This reflects ongoing trends that have persisted for several quarters. The declining Euribor brings relief to loan clients with floating interest rates but results in lower interest income for banks. At the same time, deposit interest rates are also decreasing, although not at the same pace as Euribor. On the deposit side, the trend of customers seeking short-term fixed deposits continues, with many looking to lock in favourable rates for at least three to six months. Long-term term deposits and savings deposits, which offer less attractive interest rates, have become less popular. Overall, this resulted in growth in Bigbank's term deposit portfolio and a decrease in the savings deposit portfolio. The total deposit portfolio shrank by 7 million euros in August.

Encouraging developments have occurred in the credit quality of the loan portfolio. The cost of impairments and provisions for loans and financial investments amounted to 1.4 million euros, the lowest monthly figure for 2024. The proportion of non-performing loans in the total loan portfolio remains low.

August's net profit of 4.2 million euros was the strongest result this year. Compared to the cumulative results for the first eight months of last year, Bigbank's net profit has decreased by 0.6 million euros. The primary factors contributing to this decline have been the increase in net loss allowances for loans and financial investments and provision expenses. Additionally, the rise in salary and income tax expenses has played a significant role, driven mainly by the income tax obligation imposed on credit institutions in Latvia, which has impacted financial results since December 2023.

Bigbank's financial results for August 2024: