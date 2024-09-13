SAMARITAN's PURSE RESPONDS TO LOUISIANA IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE FRANCINE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The international Christian relief organization has deployed to hard-hit Louisiana communities to help families begin their recovery from the damaging storm



BOONE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse is responding to south central Louisiana after Hurricane Francine rapidly intensified into a category 2 hurricane unleashing 100mph winds and heavy rainfall on coastal communities. Today, a Disaster Relief Unit-a tractor-trailer filled with tools and equipment-is on the way to south central Louisiana where strong winds downed trees and extensive flooding damaged numerous communities.

Samaritan's Purse is mobilizing volunteers to help hurricane-affected

Louisianians recover from the storm by clearing debris from homes, cutting downed trees, and tarping damaged roofs. Disaster relief specialists with the organization continue to monitor the impact of Francine on the southern states as the storm weakens.

"Hurricane Francine caused extensive flooding and wind damage across numerous communities in Louisiana," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "I know there will be difficult days ahead for those impacted by the storm, and that's why we are responding. We're going to help those who are suffering and remind them that God loves them. Please join me in praying for these hurting families and for our Samaritan's Purse teams who are responding in Jesus' Name."

This response marks the 26th time Samaritan's Purse has responded to a disaster in Louisiana. Most recently, Samaritan's Purse helped over 260 families in Slidell, Louisiana after an EF2 tornado struck the community this past April impacting hundreds of homes.

Interview Edward Graham, chief operating officer for Samaritan's Purse

Interview Luther Harrison, vice president of North American Ministries for Samaritan's Purse

Interview U.S. Disaster Relief staff from the ground available in the coming days High-quality photos and B-roll available in the coming days

Media Contact: Grace Carson, (828) 434-0156, [email protected]

