Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Marvell Technology,

(NASDAQ: MRVL ), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on October 31, 2024 to of record as of October 11, 2024.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform-for the better.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact:

Ashish Saran

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

408-222-0777

[email protected]

SOURCE Marvell

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED