On September 11, 2024, Aviat announced via press release that it“has determined that it is unable to file, without unreasonable effort or expense, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2024, by the prescribed filing due date because the Company requires additional time to finalize its assessment of internal control over financial reporting and to complete certain closing processes and procedures. The Company is working diligently and expects to file the Form 10-K on or before the expiration of the fifteen calendar day extension period.” Following this news, Aviat stock dropped more than 18.2% during morning trading the next day.

