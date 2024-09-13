Sean James Styles Jamie Lee Curtis For Emmy Appearance And Big Win Win

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sean James

Jamie Lee Curtis: Photo provided by Sean James

Jamie Lee Curtis and Sean James. Photo provided by Sean James.

Sean James styling products

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sean James , renowned Celebrity hair stylist, had the honor of styling the talented Jamie Lee Curtis for her appearance as Best Supporting in a Comedy for her remarkable role as Donna Berzatto in the acclaimed FX/Hulu series, "The Bear." This nomination celebrates not just Jamie's outstanding performance but also the artistry behind her stunning look.

Utilizing Giovanni Cosmetics products, Sean crafted a gorgeous, voluminous hairstyle that perfectly complemented Jamie's dynamic presence. He applied a blend of mousse and gel to create a sophisticated yet playful look that exuded elegance. The styling process involved blow drying Jamie's hair with a Dyson blow dryer and a half-inch bristle brush, which helped achieve that perfect texture and definition.

After blow drying, Sean meticulously pieced out the hair, adding individual texture and volume to give Jamie that classic movie star aura. The result was a breathtaking hairstyle that captured the essence of her character and highlighted her natural beauty.

“Working with Jamie is always a dream. Jamie is a collaborator, so we have come up with many different versions of her hair together,” said Sean James.“Her energy and passion for her craft inspire me. I'm thrilled to have contributed to her stunning look for this prestigious Emmy appearance and to collaborate on other exciting projects ahead, including a fantastic movie and TV series coming up soon.”

Congratulations to Jamie Lee Curtis on her Emmy win for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role in "The Bear!" This achievement highlights her exceptional talent and the excellence in television that we all celebrate.

Credits:

- Hair: @seanjameshair

- Makeup: @gracegraceahn

- Styling: @jrossgirl

- Fashion: @SAINT LAURENT, @cathywaterman, @ysl, @simkhai

- Products: @giovannicosmetics

- #aimartists #seanjames #jamieleecurtis @Emmys / Television Academy

For more information, please get in touch with Sean James at Aim Artists or at his Instagram account:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.